Two unexploded World War Two torpedos were uncovered near Weston-super-Mare over the weekend.A 1.5km exclusion zone was put into force on the ground and in the air on Saturday 19 September, with local farmers asked to stop work and four flights disrupted at Bristol Airport.The Royal Navy's bomb disposal team was dispatched from Plymouth to the scene at Middle Hope Bay near Sand Point.

A controlled explosion of the wartime devices was carried out just before 5pm on Sunday. Credit: Bristol Live

Coastguard teams returned to the site in the early hours of Sunday at low water to ensure no members of the public went near the torpedoes until they were recovered by the tide.A spokesman for Weston-super-Mare Coastguard Rescue Team said: “Once we were happy the area was clear and the water had receded enough, we assisted the Navy in the transport of their equipment and sand bags, close to the torpedoes location."

We would like to thank all involved, the farmers who were busy harvesting, Bristol Airport for air traffic disruption and the public for their understanding on what was a lovely day for a walk on the headland. Weston-super-Mare Coastguard Rescue Team

A spokesman for Bristol Airport said: "Bristol Airport was advised well in advance and we can confirm that three aircraft were held overhead for a short period of time as a result of the Royal Navy dealing with an unexploded torpedo in Weston."This resulted in very minor delays and all the correct procedures were put in place with no significant impact to the airport."

