Wiltshire prison made ‘less safe’ by coronavirus restrictions

Wiltshire’s only prison has been made “less safe” as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

That’s according to the Chief Inspector of Prisons Peter Clarke, who has raised concerns about conditions at HMP Erlestoke following a recent visit.

He said prisoners were subjected to “degrading and unacceptable” treatment - including having to use buckets for two weeks while waiting for toilets to be fixed.

He also said he found a “very troubling” picture of violence, disorder and self-harm.

Mr Clarke's report described the treatment of prisoners as "degrading and unacceptable". Credit: PA

A report on the findings of the inspection, which was carried out last month at the category C prison, said: "We saw treatment that was degrading and unacceptable.

"We found one prisoner and were made aware of two others who had been without toilets, running water and a cell call bell system for approximately two weeks.

"They had been given buckets while waiting for cell toilets to be fixed.

There were also serious safeguarding concerns about the lack of social care provision. We found vulnerable adults who had been left unable to complete basic tasks, such as cleaning themselves or their cells properly, or collecting food. Peter Clarke, Chief Inspector of Prisons

The report suggested the use of force by staff on inmates had more than doubled since the start of lockdown.

Mr Clarke said the overall response to the coronavirus pandemic at the prison "has led to a less safe, less decent and less purposeful prison."

"Although the amount of time prisoners could spend out of their cells had been increased in the early stages of lockdown, during our visit in August, most prisoners still only received 45-minute sessions in the morning and the afternoon, and an additional half an hour one evening a week,” he added.

Inspectors also found a significant amount of Hooch alcopops at the prison. Credit: PA

"Prisoners reported being frustrated about daily delays in the delivery of this limited regime and about the lack of activity."

Inspectors were also disturbed by:

A spike in the number of "serious incidents of indiscipline" before, during and after the inspection.

The discovery of "significant amounts" of Hooch alcopops inside the jail - 370 litres since the start of the pandemic.

The level of assaults remaining similar to that before lockdown despite prisoners being locked up for most of the day.

A significant increase in self-harm among prisoners since lockdown with "deficiencies" in care and monitoring.

"Racist" graffiti being found, alongside broken cell windows with sharp shards of glass, blocked toilets and broken showers.

The findings prompted Mr Clarke to raise the concerns urgently with Justice Secretary Robert Buckland, who he said has agreed to address the problems.

A Prison Service spokesman said: "We have taken immediate action to address all the issues raised in this report, with a focus on improving safety and living standards.

"A programme of repair work is under way across the prison, with the majority of work expected to be completed by the end of the month.

"We are urgently working to identify additional improvements we can make to prisoner safety and Erlestoke will receive additional staff training and specialist support to help drive down violence."

