Bristol Bears Director of Rugby Pat Lam says the ongoing absence of fans is having a “huge impact” on his side.

Lam expressed his concerns after plans to allow up to 1,000 fans to attend some Premiership rugby matches were halted.

It comes after a spike in coronavirus cases across the UK, which prompted new restrictions and a televised speech by Prime Minister Boris Johnson - who warned they could remain in place for up to six months.

Lam said: “We’re a business and having fans is a core part of our business and it’s one of the reasons we were tracking so well before Covid.

“We certainly understand the situation we’re in, the world is in, and we’ve just got to cope and adapt the best way we can.”

The Bears will now play their Premiership clash against Leicester Tigers next week behind closed doors, having previously been given permission to host 1,000 fans.

It was a similar story for Bath, who were forced to play last night’s (22 September) West Country derby against Gloucester without supporters.

Bristol Bears and every other club have been impacted. Everyone is in the same boat, so then it’s a case of asking ‘how will we work our way through this?’ Pat Lam

