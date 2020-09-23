Detectives release image of knife they believe was used in Bristol murder

Detectives investigating the murder of a man in Bristol over the August Bank Holiday weekend have released an image of the weapon they believe was used in the attack.

The image shows a figure clutching a large knife, which police believe was used to murder 29-year-old Andre Gayle.

Mr Gayle was stabbed several times close to Easton Community Centre in the early hours of Bank Holiday Monday, and died two days later from his injuries.

Thirteen people - all aged between 16 and 40 - have been arrested in connection with Mr Gayle's death. No charges have been brought to date.

Police are now trying to find the weapon that was used in the attack.

They have also released new information about the events leading up to the attack.

Police believe the weapon in this picture was used to attack Andre Gayle. Credit: Avon and Somerset Police

Detective Superintendent James Riccio, who leads the Major Crime Investigation Team, said officers now believe Mr Gayle was involved in an altercation with several other people 25 minutes before the incident which resulted in him being fatally stabbed.

He said: “We’ve now established that at around 2.50am on Bank Holiday Monday (31 August), Andre was involved in an altercation in the car park by the Easton Jamia Mosque in St Marks Road.

"This was 25 minutes before he was chased by a number of people close to Easton Community Centre resulting in him being stabbed several times. He died from these injuries in hospital two days later.

Mr Gayle was stabbed near Easton Community Centre on 31 August.

“A still image we’re releasing shows a person chasing Andre holding a large knife, which we believe was the one used in the attack on him.

"We’ve not been able to recover this weapon yet. Do you know where it is?

“We know there were other people in the area who would have seen one or both incidents, who’ve not come forward for whatever reason.

"I want them to know, that we’re only interested in bringing those responsible for Andre’s murder to justice so they’re unable to inflict harm on anyone else.

Forensic investigators exam the scene.

“Please come forward and speak to us, or if you have photos or footage on your mobile phone which could help us piece together exactly what happened that night, please send it to us via the Major Incident Public Portal (details below).

“This remains a significant investigation in which we’ve so far collected 1,052 exhibits, compiled 199 reports, taken 85 statements and carried out 13 interviews.

“Andre’s family have been devastated by his death at the age of just 29. Our specialist family liaison officer is keeping them updated on the progress of this investigation and we hope those with information will think of the torment they are going through and do the right thing.”

You can call the Major Crime Investigation Team on 101, quoting reference number 5220197024, or you can supply information or footage through the Major Incident Public Portal.