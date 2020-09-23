The family of an international student at Bath University who went missing last Friday (September 18th) have issued a public appeal to help find him.

Alec Unsgaard from Sweden was last seen at his student accommodation. He spoke with a friend that same evening but has not been seen or heard of since.

His mother reported the first year student missing on Monday (21 September).

The 21-year-old's family say they are very worried about him and are asking people to look out for him and call the police.

“Alec is attending the University of Bath to study International Relations and Politics and he was looking forward to moving from home to try something different, in a new environment. He’s worked very hard for two years to save the money to go.

“He loves books and reading and is very sporty; he loves to play football. He is a very caring person and is much loved by his family and friends.

“We are extremely worried and greatly appreciate all the help that can be given to locate Alec. I would encourage people to look out for Alec and call the police with any sightings or information that would help us to find him.”

Alec spent two years saving money to afford to study in the UK Credit: Family photos

The first year student had been quarantining at the University and had only been able to leave his accommodation on Thursday (17 September).

Det Sgt Paul Newell said: “Alec started at the University of Bath this month and had been quarantining at the university until Thursday. We’re growing concerned for his wellbeing as he has not contacted anyone since Friday.

“His family are all from Sweden and it was his mother who reported him as missing on Monday morning.

“We’re working closely with the University of Bath and are reviewing CCTV from around the city to try and understand Alec’s movements on Friday evening and into the weekend."

He's described as being around 5ft 6ins with short blond curly hair.