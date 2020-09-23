First Covid-19 cases reported on the Isles of Scilly

Coronavirus cases have been reported on the Isles of Scilly for the first time since the outbreak started.

The islands, situated 28 miles off the Cornish mainland, had not recorded any cases before this week.

The Council of the Isles of Scilly said it had been informed by Public Health England of positive test results - but has not revealed the number of cases.

It is not know how many cases have been confirmed. Credit: PA

It is also not known if the confirmed cases are residents or visitors, or which of the five inhabited islands they were on.

In a statement, the council said it is important islanders follow the latest Government advice to “prevent the spread of the virus”.

You’ll understand the need to absolutely protect the identity of any individuals who have been affected by this awful virus. Council of the Isles of Scilly

“All the appropriate agencies are supporting us to ensure risk is minimised. We will meet with public health again tomorrow and give a further update as soon as we can.”

