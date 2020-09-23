Opinion divided on Plymouth’s new Sir Antony Gormley sculpture

A new sculpture by Sir Antony Gormley has gone on display in Plymouth - and it’s left some residents rattled.

The artwork, titled Look II, was unveiled on the city’s waterfront on 22 September.

But the arrival of the three-ton, cast-iron figure has split opinion among residents, with some embracing the concept while others have criticised it.

Sir Antony pictured next to the new sculpture. Credit: PA

“We live on the Hoe so I came down as soon as it was up,” one resident told ITV News West Country.

“I’m just absolutely delighted that we’ve got Antony Gormley here. We’re not looking at Drake on the Hoe or anything like that.

“We’re looking at something that’s been done today that has a lot of meaning.”

Others were less enthused, however.

“It looks really good from above, but when we walked down, it’s a little bit disappointing,” one couple said.

Another onlooker commented: “God knows what we’ve spent on it - I don’t know. But I just think aesthetically, it’s nothing - it spoils the view for me."

I’ve got a four-year-old grandson who could have done better than that, quite honestly. I think it’s absolute rubbish. Resident

Critics have also questioned how much the new sculpture cost - although Plymouth City Council say they cannot disclose the fee because they have signed a confidentiality agreement with Sir Antony.

In August, prior to the sculpture’s unveiling, council leader Tudor Evans said: “Not giving the cost sounds like we are ashamed.

What do you think of Plymouth's new sculpture? Credit: PA

“That could not be further from the truth, but the fact is we have no choice but to keep schtum as we’ve signed a confidentiality agreement with the artist.

“We will not keep quiet about how great this is though.”

