Plymouth hospital trust apologises over woman's death after surgery went wrong

Bosses at Plymouth's Derriford Hospital have apologised to the family of a 91-year-old woman who died after an operation went wrong.

Elsie Woodfield underwent an endoscopy in December 2017. The operation was aborted due to an esophageal perforation and she died later the same day.

University Hospitals Plymouth NHS Trust was taken to court by the Care Quality Commission (CQC), accused of failing to properly tell the woman's family what had happened or apologise.

Plymouth Magistrates' Court heard that Mrs Woodfield's death "was not classed as a serious incident" and her family was not given details of what had gone wrong, contrary to the professional duty of candour.

There were significant failings in leadership and governance. District Judge Joanna Matson

Reading a victim impact statement from Mrs Woodfield's daughter, District Judge Joanna Matson said: "The shock and panic of her mother's death was further exacerbated by not being told what had happened.

"She had to piece things together herself, with the hospital intent on defensive denial.

"The fact that she died alone in such pain, and the trust's failure to show even the most basic level of compassion, has caused distress, pain and anger. She says she found it impossible to properly grieve for her mother."

The trust pleaded guilty to breaching regulation 20 of the Health and Social Care Act 2008 and was fined the maximum of £1,600, and told to pay the CQC's costs of £10,845.

The District Judge told the trust's representatives there had been "significant failings in the leadership and governance framework", adding: "I hope that something like this will never happen again."

Chief nurse Lenny Byrne has apologised Credit: ITV News

Following the hearing, chief nurse Lenny Byrne said: "I would like to unreservedly and wholeheartedly apologise to our patient's family and for the ongoing distress this has caused over a period of time."I would like to acknowledge and accept the decisions that were made in court today, and most importantly I would like to move forward with confidence that the changes that have been made within the organisation already have and will continue to prevent issues like this occurring in the future."

Nigel Acheson, deputy chief inspector of hospitals, said: “All care providers have a duty to be open and transparent with patients and their loved ones, particularly when something goes wrong, and this case sends a clear message that we will not hesitate to take action when that does not happen.

“Sadly, Mrs Woodfield’s family received neither a prompt apology nor full explanation regarding the tragic events that took place prior to her death. University Hospitals Plymouth NHS Trust was not transparent or open with regards to the surgical error and it did not apologise to Mrs Woodfield’s family in a timely way.

“Patients and their families are entitled to the truth and a formal written apology as soon as is practical after a serious incident, and the University Hospitals Plymouth NHS Trust’s failure to fulfil this duty is why CQC took this action.

“This is the first time CQC has prosecuted an NHS trust for failure to comply with the regulation concerning duty of candour, and we welcome the outcome of today’s hearing.”