'Rainbow Street' created by Gloucester residents

Report by Ken Goodwin

A road in Gloucester has been given a new lease of life thanks to multi-coloured houses painted by its residents.

Landlady Tasha Frootko persuaded the residents of St Mark Street to let her loose with a paintbrush on their homes - with the result now being christened 'Rainbow Street'.

Tash was presented with a bouquet of flowers as a thank you from other residents for her hard work. Credit: ITV News

Painting started over a year ago and now the street is unrecognisable. Tash said: "It's been really physically testing, mentally challenging but mainly hugely positive and I'd do it all over again if I could.

"I'm overwhelmed by the amount of positivity we've had for the street and it looks sensational."

It really looks glorious in the sunshine. We're so proud of what we've created here. A patchwork of colour! Tash Frootko

Forty houses in St Mark Street in Gloucester have been decorated. Credit: ITV News

The street now attracts attention from far and wide and Tash says she already has her eye on another street she wants to give the rainbow treatment.

Read more: