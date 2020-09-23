University of Exeter students test positive for coronavirus

A “small number” of students at the University of Exeter have tested positive for coronavirus.

The cases have emerged “over the past few days”, and the university says it is working with Public Health England to track and trace those affected.

It is not known how many students have caught the virus, but the cases are not believed to be linked to an outdoor cinema event held on campus at the weekend.

Pictures showed students gathered after a socially-distanced outdoor cinema event on campus. Credit: Devon Live

Pictures on social media showed hundreds of students gathered following the socially-distanced event, which was held on 19 September.

A University of Exeter spokesperson said those who have tested positive for Covid-19 have been asked to self-isolate.

“We have had a small number of positive Covid-19 cases over the past few days,” the spokesperson said.

The health and welfare of all students and staff is our overriding priority, and our Rapid Response Hub is co-ordinating testing and working with Public Health England and the national track and trace programme to share details of any positive cases, as well as target those who need to self-isolate or be tested and trace their close contacts. University of Exeter spokesperson

“We are working with local health teams on any actions required and continue to communicate directly with students on the necessity to follow Covid-19 rules fully.”

