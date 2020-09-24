The Bath Half Marathon has been postponed for six months due to concerns over Covid-19.

The race, which had been set to take place on 14 March 2021, will instead be held on Sunday 5 September 2021.

We understand how disappointing this postponement will be for our participants, charity partners and volunteer groups however, we have decided to make this announcement early to allow time to make plans for 2021. Bath Half Marathon organisers

The decision follows discussions with Bath and North East Somerset Council.

Organisers say they had worked to make sure the event - which is permitted by government - would be Covid-secure but the public health team says it would not be appropriate to hold a large public event in spring.

The council has also pointed out that resources are stretched because of having to respond to coronavirus outbreaks.

Many of the runners are raising money for charity who rely on the income to run their projects. Credit: ITV West Country

The Race Director, Andrew Taylor says, "The safety of our participants, staff, volunteer groups and our local community remains our number one priority, and we always follow council advice."

The team says it will continue working with the council to develop plans for the event in September.

