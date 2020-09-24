The M4 in Wiltshire is closed in both directions between J17 and J18 following two separate collisions in the early hours of Thursday 24 September.

Highways England Traffic Officers are on scene working alongside the emergency services and say the road will likely be closed for several hours.

People travelling westbound are advised to follow the solid diamond diversion route on road signs and eastbound road users are advised to follow the solid square diversion route.

Delays are likely on the approach to the closure, with additional journey times also expected on diversion routes.