The new Bristol project getting Muslim women into cycling

A new project has launched in Bristol encouraging women of Muslim faith to start cycling.

The Cycling Sisters group was formed two months ago by Aumairah Hassan and Seila Mañana after they learned hardly any of their female friends knew how to cycle or felt confident doing it.

The group is part of the Bristol Muslim Cultural Society and is aimed at helping women learn to ride a bike and support those who may have faced cultural barriers to cycling in the past.

It has proven so popular, nearly twenty people are on a waiting list to participate in the club’s free weekly sessions.

Robina Malik was one of the first women to sign up, and she has now learned to cycle for the first time.

She says growing up in the city, cycling was “frowned upon” for young girls.

It wasn’t the thing to do. We were never allowed to ride a bike - it wasn’t a girl thing to do, I suppose. “Obviously, cycling is an outdoor activity and I think it was slightly frowned upon. But now, times have changed. Women are doing everything. Robina Malik

Instructor Sheyla said she is hopeful the group will help break down any negative stereotypes surrounding cycling.

“I was riding along on the road and a number of ladies actually stopped me and they were like ‘we’ve never seen somebody like you cycling, do you teach? What do you do?’" Sheyla said.

Instructor Sheyla Mañana helped start the group two months ago.

“I think it just encourages more and more women to look however you want to look and still cycle.”

The lessons are free but the group is now looking for funding to expand.

The bicycles have been provided by local businesses Bristol Sweet Mart and Pak Butchers.

The group operates from Baggator in Easton, which offers the women a private space to learn.

