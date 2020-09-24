PAFC have confirmed that two people at the club have tested positive for Covid-19.

The League One Club says both a player and member of staff are asymptomatic and will self-isolate.

Argyle decided to take an additional round of testing following an outbreak at Leyton Orient, where Argyle played last week in the Carabao Cup.

The majority of the London club's first team tested positive last Saturday (19 Sept).

The Pilgrims are scheduled to play against Shrewsbury Town on Saturday and the club say the game will go ahead as planned.

Previous opponents AFC Wimbledon have been informed of the outbreak.

