Which beaches will still get lifeguard cover once the season ends on 27 September?
The RNLI is warning that, with the lifeguard season ending on Sunday 27 September, beachgoers should take extra care and not take risks. If they want to go into the water, 27 beaches in Devon and Cornwall will still have patrols into October.
The following beaches will continue to have weekend cover PLUS every day of October half term holiday (Saturday 17 October to Sunday 1 November):
Cornwall
Poldhu
Porthcurno
Treyarnon
Sandymouth
Hayle Towans
Chapel Porth
Holywell Bay
Crantock
Devon
Woolacombe
Croyde
Bantham
Full time cover will continue until 1 November on the following beaches:
Cornwall
Tregonhawke
Praa Sands
Fistral
Towan
Watergate Bay
Mawgan Porth
Porthtowan
Perranporth
Gwithian
Porthmeor
Sennen
Constantine
Harlyn
Polzeath
Widemouth
Summerleaze
Despite the challenges posed by Covid-19, the RNLI has provided lifeguards on 76 beaches across the south west this summer, with lifeguards recording a 100% increase in the number of beach users in comparison to 2019, despite being on fewer beaches.
2020 has been unique in many ways for everyone, it has also been one of the busiest summers for our lifeguards on the beaches in the south west.
Tom Mansell, RNLI Regional Lifesaving Lead says:
"Alongside locals who holidayed at home this year, and regular staycationers, we had an influx of visitors who could not take their annual trip abroad and chose to get away to the south west this summer. For our lifeguards this meant more people on the beaches and in the water, even on days with poor weather.
"As we head into autumn we are seeing this pattern continuing with hotels and holiday accommodation reporting higher than usual bookings for this time of year, and our lifeguards are recording numbers in the water also up in the first week of September compared to previous years."
The charity is encouraging anyone planning on going in the water to head to one of the lifeguarded beaches, listed above, where lifeguards will be on hand to offer advice and they can enjoy their activity safely.
