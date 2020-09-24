The RNLI is warning that, with the lifeguard season ending on Sunday 27 September, beachgoers should take extra care and not take risks. If they want to go into the water, 27 beaches in Devon and Cornwall will still have patrols into October.

The following beaches will continue to have weekend cover PLUS every day of October half term holiday (Saturday 17 October to Sunday 1 November):

Cornwall

Poldhu

Porthcurno

Treyarnon

Sandymouth

Hayle Towans

Chapel Porth

Holywell Bay

Crantock

Devon

Woolacombe

Croyde

Bantham

Full time cover will continue until 1 November on the following beaches:

Cornwall

Tregonhawke

Praa Sands

Fistral

Towan

Watergate Bay

Mawgan Porth

Porthtowan

Perranporth

Gwithian

Porthmeor

Sennen

Constantine

Harlyn

Polzeath

Widemouth

Summerleaze

RNLI lifeguard in action on a Rescue Water Craft. Credit: RNLI Nathan Williams

Despite the challenges posed by Covid-19, the RNLI has provided lifeguards on 76 beaches across the south west this summer, with lifeguards recording a 100% increase in the number of beach users in comparison to 2019, despite being on fewer beaches.

78,000 Beachgoers on 10 beaches in West Cornwall in 2020

39,000 Beachgoers on 15 beaches in West Cornwall in 2019

2020 has been unique in many ways for everyone, it has also been one of the busiest summers for our lifeguards on the beaches in the south west. Tom Mansell, RNLI

Tom Mansell, RNLI Regional Lifesaving Lead says:

"Alongside locals who holidayed at home this year, and regular staycationers, we had an influx of visitors who could not take their annual trip abroad and chose to get away to the south west this summer. For our lifeguards this meant more people on the beaches and in the water, even on days with poor weather.

"As we head into autumn we are seeing this pattern continuing with hotels and holiday accommodation reporting higher than usual bookings for this time of year, and our lifeguards are recording numbers in the water also up in the first week of September compared to previous years."

The charity is encouraging anyone planning on going in the water to head to one of the lifeguarded beaches, listed above, where lifeguards will be on hand to offer advice and they can enjoy their activity safely.

