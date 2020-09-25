Actor who plays young Wonder Woman sends message of support to Wiltshire girl

The actor who plays a young Wonder Woman in the Marvel superhero franchise has sent a message of support to a girl from Wiltshire.

Lilly Aspell, who plays Young Diana in the films, filmed a special video for six-year-old Carmela Chillery-Watson, who is walking 300km in 30 days with her mum Lucy.

Carmela, from Devizes, has a very rare form of muscular dystrophy and is raising money for Muscular Dystrophy UK.

In her video, Lilly praised Carmela for her efforts and described her as “the definition of a Wonder Woman”.

Carmela and her mum Lucy.

“You’re doing a Wonder Woman walk which is...I’ve read up all about it and you are amazing,” she said.

“You are a Wonder Woman and you are so inspirational to every single girl in the world and it’s people like you who we made Wonder Woman for.

“I’m so sorry I can’t walk with you today, I’m filming, but I would have loved to.

You’ve got this girl and nothing can stop you - you’re amazing. Lilly Aspell, actor

Carmela - whose favourite superhero is Wonder Wonder - was diagnosed with LMNA Congenital Muscular Dystrophy in 2017.

Her condition and abilities will deteriorate over time and she might not survive to adulthood.

Carmela is raising money for Muscular Dystrophy UK.

Her mother Lucy explains: "It's on the very severe spectrum. It's one in every million babies that get it. Worldwide it's just a handful.

"It's a muscle wasting condition. It weakens all the skeletal muscles. It will affect her heart and lungs in the long run but eventually children that are born fine with this condition will lose their ability to walk later."

Carmela is covering 300km of her walk on crutches and wheelchair, while friends and supporters are also doing walks of their own.

Earlier this month, Wonder Woman actor Gal Gadot - who plays the main role in the franchise - also tweeted her support for Carmela.

You can find out more about Carmela's challenge on her fundraising page.

