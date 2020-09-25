Body found in Bristol river believed to be missing Bath student

A body recovered from a river in Bristol is believed to be a missing university student from Bath.

Police discovered a body in the River Avon near the Langton Street Bridge, Bedminster, on 25 September.

Formal identification is yet to take place but officers believe it is that of missing University of Bath third-year student Martin Bowers, who was last seen in Bath on 19 September.

His family have been informed.

In a statement, Avon and Somerset Police said the death is not being treated as suspicious.

Formal identification has yet to take place, however we believe the casualty is Martin Bowers. Martin, a third-year University of Bath student, was reported missing in Bath earlier this week after not being seen since lunchtime on Saturday 19 September. Martin’s family have been informed and we continue to support them at this difficult time. Avon and Somerset Police

“We do not consider the circumstances to be suspicious and we’ll carry out further enquiries on behalf of the Coroner’s office," the force added.