Body recovered from the water at Cornish beach

A body has been recovered from a Cornish beach by emergency services.

Devon and Cornwall Police, South West Ambulance Service Trust and HM Coastguard's search and rescue helicopter were called just before 6pm on Thursday 24 September to reports of a body in the water at Sennen Cove Beach, near Penzance.

A body was found in the water and recovered to shore.A spokesperson for Devon and Cornwall Police said: "Devon and Cornwall Police were called at 17.43pm to Sennen Cove Beach.

"We can confirm a body has been brought out of the sea at the location with the individual sadly pronounced deceased.

"As of yet, the individual is unidentified."