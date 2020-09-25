A virtual replacement to Bristol's world renowned graffiti festival is going live online this morning.

Virtually Upfest allows people to take a tour of North Street in Bedminster on their phone or laptops, as well as specialised VR headsets, to where new artworks have been created.

Watch this teaser.

The festival has collaborated with Bristol-based augmented and virtual reality studio, ZubrVR to give users the experience of 'walking' through from the Tobacco Factory, past the UPFEST shop and along the length of North Street.

It's been styled in a retro CGI theme influenced from the 1982 legendary American Sci-fi film TRON which saw arcade owner Kevin Flynn reconstituted into the internal, 3-D graphical world of computers.

30 UK artists have been commissioned to upload their pieces for this virtual experience.

The project is free to access and has been helped by the Arts Council England’s emergency response funding.

We usually see people visiting from all over the world, so hopefully this way, we can help both our national and international audience enjoy the festival from the comfort or their own home or on the move through their mobiles. Stephen Hayles, Upfest Founder

Hundreds of international artists apply to be part of the festival and the organisers are hoping they'll be able to host 2021's Upfest back in South Bristol.

Hundreds of artists from around the world apply paint at Upfest Credit: ITV News West Country

Click here to visit Virtually Upfest.