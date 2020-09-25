From Tuesday 20 October it will be an offence to be out with a dog in Plymouth without means to pick up after it.

The rule, which is part of a new Public Space Protection Order, has been given the green light after resident feedback in a public consolation.

As part of the new rules, Milehouse Park & Ride car park and green areas in front of the Life Centre will become a dogs on lead zone.

The dog owners of Plymouth have spoken. Like us, they are fed up of the small minority of people who don't pick up after their dog and they want something done about it. "I always said that our proposals weren't set in stone. We put together a list of options, and let residents have their say. Councillor Sally Haydon, Cabinet member for Customer Focus and Community Safety

Overall there were nearly 1,500 responses to the three week consultation.

Under the new rules, if a dog owner is approached by an officer and they can't show how they would clean up after it, they could face a fine.

The proposal was met with 95% approval.

The current Central Park dogs on lead zone, which covers the Meadow Cafe, Community Sports Hub and Play Space, will now be extended to include Cottage Field, the adjacent grass outside of the Life Centre and also the Milehouse Park and Ride car park.

Dogs must also be on a leads on marked playing pitches.

