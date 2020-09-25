Plymouth man kidnapped and dumped on Dartmoor

A man kidnapped in Plymouth was found seriously injured and stripped of his clothes on the edge of Dartmoor, police have said.

Officers from Devon and Cornwall Police are appealing for information after the 24-year-old who was assaulted, kidnapped and dragged into the back of a van.

He was then stripped of his clothes and left near The Dartmoor Diner cafe on the A386.

The victim was found naked near The Dartmoor Diner. Credit: Google Maps

The man was taken from the Cattedown area of the city between 7.50pm and 8.10pm on Wednesday 23 September.

He was found near the cafe on Dartmoor at around 9pm with serious injuries, more than eight miles away from where the initial assault is thought to have happened.

He was taken to Derriford Hospital where he remains with serious but not life threatening injuries.

Investigations are continuing and officers from Devon and Cornwall Police are appealing for anyone with information to contact them.

Following the alleged assault, it’s believed that the victim - a 24-year-old local man - was put into the back of a van where his clothes were removed. He was later located outside The Dartmoor Diner on Tavistock Road shortly after 9pm with multiple serious injuries. DI Ilona Rosson, investigating officer

"He was taken to Derriford Hospital where he remains at this time," DI Rosson continued. "His injuries are not being treated as life-threatening or life-changing

"Police investigations remain ongoing in relation to this incident and I’d ask anyone who witnessed the incident and anyone with information to contact police."