Watch Claire Manning's report on Pride of Britain finalist Tracey Stacey

Each year, ITV News regions across the UK search for a local Fundraiser of the Year as part of the national Daily Mirror Pride of Britain Awards.

The winners for 2020 from each ITV region will be celebrated in a star-studded primetime special on ITV in the autumn.

Here in the West Country, four finalists have now been selected from the many nominations we received for the South West of the region.

Tracey Stacey

Tracey Stacey has organised everything from bucket collections to balls to raise money for accommodation for parents of premature babies. Credit: Tracey Stacey

Tracey Stacey has devoted herself to helping parents of premature babies after her daughter was born at just 23 weeks. One way is by fundraising for Keep Me Close - accommodation close to Derriford Hospital in Plymouth for parents of premature babies to stay while their baby is in hospital.

Some of our parents have to travel miles and I couldn't imagine at the end of a day, after being there for the amount of hours that I was there, travelling miles and miles to get home and then come back the following day. I want to make a difference for these parents. Tracey Stacey

Tracey started as a volunteer but now has a paid job on the fundraising team. She organises fun runs, skydives, balls, raffles and old-fashioned bucket collections - much of it in her own time. She has raised £350,000 for the "Keep Me Close" appeal.

Danii Keates and her partner stayed at Keep Me Close when their twin daughters were born at 24 weeks. They said the love and advice Tracey gave them went way beyond that of being just a fundraiser.

Danii says, "It is just so infectious - her energy and her motivation to keep things going. Especially now, during coronavirus, it is much more difficult to do fundraising events but she is still so innovative on figuring out how to do it."