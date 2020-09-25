Pride of Britain Awards: Meet the West finalists - Betty Bromage

Watch Ellie Barker's report on Pride of Britain finalist Betty Bromage

Each year, ITV News regions across the UK search for a local Fundraiser of the Year as part of the national Daily Mirror Pride of Britain Awards.

The winners for 2020 from each ITV region will be celebrated in a star-studded primetime special on ITV in the autumn.

Here in the West Country, four finalists have now been selected from the many nominations we received for the West of the region.

Betty Bromage

Betty Bromage has wing-walked, abseiled and dived off cliffs to raise money for charity. Credit: Sue Ryder

Betty Bromage from Cheltenham has been raising tens of thousands of pounds for charity by wing-walking - all at the age of 91. And she's not only been wing-walking, but abseiling and diving off cliffs too.

When I first went on I thought gosh the wing is getting close to the ground, that side, then the other side. Then I thought. What have I got to lose? You've got to go sometime. May as well in a band of glory. Betty Bromage

Betty has raised money for different causes including Sue Ryder and the retirement home where she lives, which is run by the charity Abbeyfield. She made enough for a new summerhouse for their garden. Alison Hook who is a housekeeper there nominated her for the Pride of Britain Award. She says "She's fun and lively, kind, looks after everyone. An inspiration."

Betty is not retiring yet and has her sights set on more fundraising adventures. She says "Hopefully a tandem parachute jump. And maybe another wing-walk, if I can get up there."