Pride of Britain Awards: Meet the West finalists - Dulcie Scott

Watch Ellie Barker's report on Pride of Britain finalist Dulcie Scott

Each year, ITV News regions across the UK search for a local Fundraiser of the Year as part of the national Daily Mirror Pride of Britain Awards.

The winners for 2020 from each ITV region will be celebrated in a star-studded primetime special on ITV in the autumn.

Here in the West Country, four finalists have now been selected from the many nominations we received for the West of the region.

Dulcie Scott

Dulcie Scott - on the right - with some of the thousands of facemasks the team made. Her nominator, John Scott, is on the left Credit: Dulcie Scott

When you think of a costume supervisor on the set of multi-million pound productions like Downton Abbey and His Dark Materials, you do not automatically associate her with the NHS and scrubs.

But that is exactly what Dulcie Scott from Mickleton in Gloucestershire did when she heard there was a shortage. She worked tirelessly, creating a team and supplying thousands across the country.

It came about because we were a team of costume crew working on His Dark Materials, so when it became apparent there was a shortage of scrubs, we decided we would help out. Dulcie Scott

They called themselves Help Dress Medics - the same initials as His Dark Materials. Dulcie headed up a team of 180 people and made more than 8,500 sets of scrubs and 14,500 masks.

They had support from Downton star Hugh Bonneville and the costume team at Batman even joined in. Not only that, Dulcie also raised more than £100,000.

Dulcie was nominated for the award by her friend John Scott, who says, "Other people lost their jobs and thought 'oh it's nice weather, I am going to sit in the garden'. But she has worked throughout. Dulcie is one of those people - everything she does is top quality. Everything is very thorough."