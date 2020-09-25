Pride of Britain Awards: Meet the West finalists - Robbie Newton

Watch Ellie Barker's report on Pride of Britain finalist Robbie Newton

Each year, ITV News regions across the UK search for a local Fundraiser of the Year as part of the national Daily Mirror Pride of Britain Awards.

The winners for 2020 from each ITV region will be celebrated in a star-studded primetime special on ITV in the autumn.

Here in the West Country, four finalists have now been selected from the many nominations we received for the West of the region.

Robbie Newton

Robbie Newton in his morph suit and some of the costumes he has worn to raise tens of thousands of pounds for charity. Credit: Robbie Newton

Should you spot a green Morph running around the streets of Trowbridge in Wiltshire, the chances are you have just seen Robbie Newton. For more than a decade now he has been running races to raise money for charity, and just to make it even more tricky, he dresses up in different costumes too. His efforts have raised tens of thousands of pounds.

It's quite difficult to keep asking people for money, so I think if I make it a bit harder, then it does not seem so bad. And it gets people thinking. Robbie Newton

One of the charities Robbie raises money for is Macmillan. When he started he had no personal connection but this changed. Robbie says, "A very close friend of mine had testicular cancer, and he was being helped by Macmillan. And more recently my sister had neck and throat cancer and she is also being supported by Macmillan." His friend Chris died at the age of 29. His sister Claire has made a full recovery and has since had a baby.

Even the coronavirus pandemic didn't stop Robbie. He was due to do the London Classics, which include a marathon and a 100 km cycle ride. He did them in his garden in Trowbridge instead.