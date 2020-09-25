The parents of a baby boy from Bristol who was born against all the odds have been told he urgently needs a liver transplant or he could die.

Claire Reed suffered five miscarriages before little Leo arrived - but have now been told he has less than six months for a donor to come forward.Claire and husband Ollie had hoped a match had been found for four-month-old Leo a few days ago, only for their hopes to be dashed after extensive tests.Leo was born after Claire, from Bedminster, Bristol, underwent IVF in the UK and in Greece.

But weeks after he was born, Claire, 40, noticed his colour looked slightly yellow.

Mum Claire with baby Leo. Credit: Family picture

She was referred to Bristol Children's Hospital and after Leo started being sick, experts believed it could be a problem with his bowel.He was rushed in for emergency surgery, but surgeons found nothing wrong after operating.

As Leo turned 'yellower and yellower', Claire said she grew increasingly concerned.

He was in and out of hospital for months before his tests started to show there was a significant problem with his liver.

The family were transferred to Birmingham Children's Hospital - a UK specialist for liver conditions - two weeks ago, where they were told the heartbreaking news he would need a transplant.

Claire went through five miscarriages before Leo was born Credit: Family picture

Family and friends were quick to come forward to see if they would be a match, but that process can take up to six months, and doctors said Leo does not have that long.

Now, their only hope is for a liver donor to become available.Claire said: "I remember sitting with my mum and Leo a few weeks after he was born, and thought: this is it, this is the happiest I've ever been."Leo is so small and happy. He's always been happy. If someone asks him a question, he'll look at you in a puzzled way."He only gives away a smile when something really funny happens. He's so strong and lovely."

It's so hard to think that he has to go through the operation and that there's a chance he's not going to make it to the operation. The liver has to come from somewhere. At the moment he is strong and healthy, and putting on weight but all that could change. Claire Reed, mother of four-month-old Leo.

To support the couple, their friends have launched multiple fundraisers to help them while they cannot work.Claire said: "We are very lucky to have all of the friends and family we do."We didn't know they were setting up the crowdfunders but we have been overwhelmed by their support - it feels like we have an army behind us and that really helps."Ollie, a musician, said he never realised how important donating blood was before.Ollie, 34, said: "Leo has had three blood transfusions. I've never donated blood before but that's something that's going to change."Also please donate to the McDonald's charity boxes. We are staying in accommodation paid for by them close to the hospital and it just means I can be there in ten minutes if I have to."To donate to the family's fundraiser, click here.

Read more: