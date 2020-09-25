Dorset, Devon and Cornwall Police have arrested sixteen people suspected to be involved in county lines as part of a national crackdown on the drugs trafficking.

Nine arrested were made in Dorset, and five across Devon and Cornwall.

Devon and Cornwall police say 60 vulnerable people including three children have been protected from the exploitation of drug gangs operating in the South West.

As part of the intensive focus led by the National Crime Agency, the force has also seized more than £5,000 worth of Class-A drugs and £7,000 in cash from county line suspects.

Dorset Police, seized more than £4,000 cash, and made two referrals for reporting suspected modern slavery offences.

60 Vulnerable people protected

3 Vulnerable children protected

Police are asking people to be vigilant to drug activity and people can report 100% anonymously to Crimestoppers. Credit: PA Images

The name “County lines” refers to a type of crime where drugs gangs exploit children and vulnerable adults to make them courier drugs and money across the country from the gang’s base in a large city to customers in towns across Devon and Cornwall.

The “county line” refers to the mobile phone line which is the link for the gangs to sell drugs.

We will not tolerate drug dealing in our communities. Alison Hernandez, Police and Crime Commissioner for Devon, Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly

Alison Hernandez, the Police and Crime Commissioner for the region, has praised the officers work.

“Part of the solution to reducing crime is through initiatives like the Turning Corners project in South Devon, funded via my office, which sought to engage vulnerable young people to offer them an alternative to getting involved in criminality.

"But I strongly believe that robust enforcement taken against those individuals who would exploit others for their own criminal gain is vitally important."