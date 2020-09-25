Two unarmed police officers - who tackled a man to the ground after he threatened a woman with a 'gun' - have been nominated for a national award.

PC Dean Sobey and Rowan Birch were on patrol in the city centre in September 2019 when they spotted the man, who then fled the scene in Nelson Street.

After wrestling him to the ground, it was clear the weapon was an imitation.

However, the offender had committed a robbery in Bristol three months earlier and had previously served prison time for a similar offence.

In March, the man was sentenced to 21 months in prison for robbery and carrying an imitation firearm.

PC Sobey and PC Birch were due to attend the National Police Bravery Awards this year but the event was postponed until next year due to the pandemic

Both officers showed outstanding levels of bravery on the night. Mark Edgington, Head of Patrol

Mark Edgington, head of patrol, said: "Their first and foremost thought was that they wanted to protect the victim, and any other members of public in the vicinity, from a dangerous man who we had been told was carrying a gun.

"Their actions were incredibly courageous and they both are deservedly nominated for this award."

