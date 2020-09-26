Watch Adam Grierson's report.

A petition against plans to pedestrianise part of a popular street in Easton in Bristol has passed more than 3,600 signatures.

Bristol City Council says it is looking at ways to cut pollution and encourage walking and cycling and finding places across the city where pedestrianisation could be most effective.

But community leaders and businesses on St Mark's Road say the plans would disrupt deliveries, create traffic problems and stop people from shopping in the area.

If it was about money, I'll be quite honest with you, we could financially benefit by being somewhere else, but that's not the point its the community which we've put at heart. Rashid Majothi, Owner Bristol Sweetmart

The Sweet Mart owners say pedestrianising the street would damage the community there. Credit: ITV News West Country

One of the most recognised shops calling out the project is the Bristol Sweetmart.

The family run business has been on St Mark's Road since the late seventies and its owners say any changes would create a long list of problems:

"The difficulty we would have is for our customers to come in, less able people - disabled people - who come to us because two thirds of our business is from outside."

They add that they have several car parking spaces, but changes proposed would lead to fewer spaces.

It's recognised nationally for hosting the Grand Ifta where usually 6,000 people come out to celebrate the end of Ramadan. Credit: ITV News West Country

St Mark's Road last year won the accolade of 'Street of the Year' for being full of popular shops, and a focal point for the community in Easton.

There are also concerns the changes would lead to fewer people being able to attend the Easton Jamia Mosque.

However the City Council disputes any firm plans have already been made and says it is keen to talk to traders and residents.

People are saying they do or don't agree with something that hasn't been a formal plan. The engineers haven't even drawn up final plans to be consulted on. Cllr Ruth Pickersgill, Bristol City Council

In June most parking bays were suspended to allow space for pedestrians on the road with queues for shops on the pavement. Credit: ITV News West Country

Barriers were installed earlier to create wider footpaths and help people socially distance.

Bristol Sweetmart says during this period it suffered a drop in revenue of 20%, and believes this demonstrates how changes could negatively affect the businesses along the street.

