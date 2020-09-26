More than six years after storms destroyed one of the West Country's major rail links, the first phase of a new £80million sea wall has been officially unveiled.

Transport Minister Chris Heaton-Harris was in Dawlish to mark the opening, promising that the 400-metre long barrier will protect the line from the elements for the next hundred years.

Mr Heaton-Harris said: “Our investment in this new sea wall will provide a resilient railway for generations to come, delivering for the thousands of passengers that rely upon this vital link every day, and the residents whose homes and businesses must be protected.

“This rigorous set of defences forms part of our ambitious plans to deliver reliable, punctual journeys across Devon and Cornwall, improving connections between communities to help the South West build back better, boosting the local economy and tourism.”

We hope that the new wall proves a real asset to the town for generations to come. Mike Gallop, Network Rail

In February 2014 a huge storm left the rail line at Dawlish swinging in mid-air. The damage was repaired, but it was a moment which came to define the region's ongoing struggle with connectivity.

Mike Gallop, Network Rail Western Route Director, said "Work on the finishing touches is progressing really well and we have been delighted that the new wall has received lots of positive feedback from the local community and is already better protecting the railway. We hope that the new wall proves a real asset to the town for generations to come.“We are now looking forward to starting the next section of the project, continuing to provide this much-needed resilience for the railway line in the south west. We expect to start work later this year.”

The sea wall project has cost £80million. Credit: ITV News

Environmental campaigners have questioned whether the Government should be focusing more on the growing threat from climate change.

Andrew Bell, from the Green Party, said that it is "absolutely vital that we invest on shoring up our infrastructure, but our priority really has to be investing in tackling climate change and in a green recovery, creating green jobs for the future, and a healthier society as a result".

The second phase of the sea wall project, extending the barrier to the east, was recently approved by local councillors.

Plans include a new footbridge, easier access to the beach, and improvements to the station itself.