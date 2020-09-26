A Cornish pub has blamed the latest government restrictions for its decision to close for the foreseeable future.

The Beehive in Helston shut its doors on Wednesday night (23 September).

It announced the decision on Facebook.

It is with great sadness to let you all know that due to the latest government announcement and the restrictions mentioned, tonight, Wednesday 23rd, will be our last night of being open. It is with a heavy heart that we have come to this decision, but that is not saying we won't be open, hopefully, in the not too distant future. The Beehive

The Beehive is not the only establishment closing.

The Cellar Bistro in St Ives has also decided to shut until Spring 2021.

Many tears have been shed down at Cellar this morning whilst cancelling our bookings. Cellar Bistro

The restaurant says it has already lost a quarter of seating and that the restriction on opening hours further reduces capacity by 40-50%.

Cellar Bistro full statement:

We are devastated that following the government announcement introducing a 10pm curfew on hospitality we are now closed until 2021. After having already lost 25% seating capacity on reopening, this added rule further reduces our capacity by 40-50% and makes opening up financially unviable. We are a night time venue only and daytime opening does not work for us. Added to this is the increasing pressure of being expected to police customers behaviour, something we are not prepared (and shouldn't be expected) to do.We have diligently followed all of the recommended guidelines and provided a safe and comfortable environment for our guests to enjoy. With only 5% of positive cases being linked to hospitality we feel our sector is being unfairly singled out.We hope to reopen in the early Spring if conditions improve.​Thank you for the overwhelming messages of support & thank you to our amazing team who have worked tirelessly alongside us this year under extremely difficult circumstances.

The 10pm restriction on opening hours for pubs, bars and restaurants is part of a series of Government restrictions to tackle the sharp rise in coronavirus cases.

It comes after the UK’s four chief medical officers recommended raising the Covid alert level from three to four – the second highest – indicating the “epidemic is in general circulation; transmission is high or rising exponentially”.

