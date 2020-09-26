Wiltshire Police have arrested a man near Salisbury after being caught growing 50 cannabis plants at home.

Officers attended the house on Folkestone Road in Harnham this morning after a parcel with suspected drugs was intercepted by UK Border Force.

They were assisted by the dogs unit who with the help of Boris the Staffordshire bull terrier discovered further drugs inside the property as well as the large number of cannabis plants being cultivated in the back garden.

The 56-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of improper importation of goods, possession of Class A drugs, possession of Class B drugs and production of Class B drugs.

He is currently in custody at Melksham Police Station.

PC Simon Goodwin and PD Boris Credit: Wiltshire Police

Boris the Staffie was in a previous life a rescue dog from West Hatch RSPCA animal shelter.

He was the first Staffie-cross dog in the country to be trained to sniff out drugs, firearms and currency by Avon and Somerset Police.