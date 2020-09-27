Police are looking for anyone who may have dashcam footage to get in touch after a motorcyclist after crashing with an ambulance.

Emergency services attended the B3192 Higher Exeter Road in Teignmouth after the collision happened at 1.55pm on Saturday (26 September).

The rider of the motorbike died at the scene.

The road remained closed for a number of hours yesterday as a Forensic Collision Investigator examined the scene.

Anyone who witnessed the collision, or may have been in the area at the time and has dashcam footage, is asked to call 101, or email 101@dc.police.uk, quoting log number 471 of 26/09/20.