Exeter Chiefs have reached their first ever Champions Cup final.

They overcame Toulouse in yesterday's physical semi final at Sandy Park.

Tries from both Sam and Joe Simmonds alongside a brace from Harry Williams sealed a 28-18 win.

Toulouse have previously won the tournament four times, with their first title coming when Exeter were in the fourth tier of English rugby.

Fans were unable to watch the exciting match unfold in the stadium while coronavirus restrictions are still in place.

But supporters on Exeter High Street have told ITV News they felt elated nonetheless.

The Chiefs now face French side Racing 92 in the final on the 17th of October.