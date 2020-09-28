Dog stabbed to death in Chippenham

Police are appealing for information after a dog was found dead with stab wounds in Chippenham.

The three year old doberman was found at around 9pm on 22 September on Avenue La Fleche.

The people who discovered the pet initially thought it had been hit by a car but it was later found to have been stabbed with a sharp object.

The dog had ran off while out on a walk with its owners earlier that evening.

Police believe the stabbing was a deliberate act and want anyone who can help with their investigation to come forward.