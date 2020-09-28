A stranded dog had to be airlifted to safety from a beach in Cornwall after becoming trapped in thick sea foam.

Two people also had to be helped to safety by rescue teams as the drama unfolded at Porth Beach, near Newquay, on Friday, September 25th.

The beach had become covered by sea foam which had been whipped up by the stormy weather.

Because of the severe conditions the coastguard helicopter from Newquay was called to help in the rescue of the casualties, who were trapped under a bridge.

A spokesperson for HM Coastguard said: "At 9.03am Friday, HM Coastguard received a report of a dog trapped underneath a bridge, on the rocks at Porth Island, north-east of Newquay.

"The dog was recovered from the water by the HM Coastguard search and rescue helicopter from Newquay.

"Two members of the public were also assisted out of the water by coastguard rescue officers and lifeguards, before being checked over by the South Western Ambulance Service."