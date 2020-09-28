Firefighters battle blaze at block of flats in Bristol
Firefighters are tackling a large fire at a block of flats in Bristol.
They were called to Ambrose Road in the Hotwells area of the city this morning (Monday 28 Sep).
It's expected the fire service will be on the scene for several hours.
Avon Fire and Rescue has confirmed that everyone who lives in the flats has been accounted for.
Witnesses report seeing a large plume of smoke rising into the sky over the city before crews were able to bring to bring it under control.