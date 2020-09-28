Firefighters battle blaze at block of flats in Bristol

Firefighters are tackling a large fire at a block of flats in Bristol.

They were called to Ambrose Road in the Hotwells area of the city this morning (Monday 28 Sep).

Crews were called to the flats this morning

It's expected the fire service will be on the scene for several hours.

Avon Fire and Rescue has confirmed that everyone who lives in the flats has been accounted for.

A firefighter removes loose debris from the block of flats as they bring the fire under control

Witnesses report seeing a large plume of smoke rising into the sky over the city before crews were able to bring to bring it under control.