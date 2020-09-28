A Rolex watch bought for just £70 more than 50 years ago is expected to fetch more than £200,000 when it comes up for auction in Wiltshire next month.

The rare Rolex Sumariner 5512, which has an exceptionally rare '3-6-9' dial, was bought by its original owner to celebrate his 40th birthday in 1964.

That type of watch was only produced for a short period in the early 1960s. Very few survive with their original dial because when they were returned to Rolex for servicing, the dial was regularly replaced with a new one.

The watch's owner worked as a medical attendant at the former Shirebrook Colliery in Mansfield.

David Hare, director and auctioneer at Gardiner Houlgate auctioneers in Corsham, said: “This is the holy grail of vintage watches. There are so few of these left in their original condition that they command very high prices and are sought after by collectors all over the world. This particular watch has a version of the dial that experts call a ‘Crown-62’ variation, which makes it even rarer.

“When we sold a similar Rolex in 2016 it went for £192,000.”

Auctioneer David Hare describes the rare Rolex as 'the Holy Grail of vintage watches'. Credit: Gardiner Houlgate

The watch is being sold by the original owner’s daughter and son-in-law – also Mansfield residents – who wish to remain anonymous.

We’re still in a state of disbelief about the potential value of this watch. Things like this just don’t happen to us. Having worked all our lives to be able to enjoy retirement, this will give my wife and I the added financial security we’ve dreamt of. I imagine you’d feel like this if you had a big win on the premium bonds. Son-in-law of the original owner

The original owner was born in London but moved to Mansfield during the Second World War to work in the mines as part of the then government’s ‘Bevin Boys’ conscription programme. After a spell as a driver for East Midlands buses, he returned to the mines as a medical attendant. He died in 1995.

The Rolex was bought from Watches of Switzerland in London. It retains its original boxes, guarantee and service booklet.

It will be auctioned on Wednesday 21 October at Gardiner Houlgate in Corsham.