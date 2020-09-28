'Ugly' Plymouth bridge demolished as city continues major renovation

An 'ugly' bridge in Plymouth which stood for more than 30 years has been demolished as part of the city's regeneration project.

On Monday morning (September 28th) four mechanical excavators began tearing down the footbridge, known as the 'bridge of sighs', which links the Western Approach car park with Frankfort Gate.

The road will be closed until 6am on Wednesday.

Councillor Mark Lowry said: “The bridge is ugly, the lifts have not worked for decades as we’ve not been able to get the parts and its sheer size intrudes massively on Frankfort Gate.

“The ramps going will mean we can make much more of this part of the city centre and help us with our long term plan to regenerate the city centre and link it to the sea at Millbay via the Millbay Boulevard, which is progressing."

The road will be shut until Wednesday morning. Credit: ITV News

A new zebra crossing will be installed once the bridge has gone, and the traffic signals will be upgraded.

Steve Hughes, chief executive of the Plymouth City Centre Company, said: “The bridge removal will create a much better gateway into the west end of Plymouth and up to Plymouth market.

"It ties in nicely with work we have been doing to transform Frankfort Gate into a more contemporary public space with plenty of room for events or just somewhere for families to enjoy our growing café culture.

“It should help us to attract more visitors and will be a big boost for our businesses.”