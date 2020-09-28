A Plymouth school for pupils with special needs has closed after a second staff member tested positive for coronavirus.

Woodlands School in Whitleigh announced on Friday that it was sending some pupils home and asking staff and children in the same bubble to self-isolate following a staff memeber testing positive.

But now another member of staff has tested positive, forcing the school to close for 14 days.

"We have had to take the very difficult decision to temporarily close the school for 14 days after a second member of staff team tested positive for COVID-19," read a statement on the school's website.

"The decision has been taken following careful consideration of the risks and discussion with Public Health England and the Council’s public health team.

Many of our 86 pupils have very complex medical needs and we have to be mindful of how potentially vulnerable they are to this virus. Woodlands School statement

"Their safety, and the safety of our staff, is our top priority. This action ensures our wonderful but highly vulnerable pupils, along with our staff, remain as safe as possible.

"We can reassure parents that the member of staff who has tested positive has only had close contact with adults at school. All those who have had close contact have been given advice to self-isolate and are already doing so."

Woodlands caters for children aged between two and 19 from across Devon and Cornwall, with complex physical and sensory difficulties.

The school statement added that the school will reopen on 12 October and a deep clean of the school building will take place while it is closed.

Virtual learning and support will be offered to children in the meantime while they are away from school.

"We have good communication networks with our families to provide virtual home learning. Our teachers will be in touch with all families in the coming days and work will be sent out via the home learning platforms.