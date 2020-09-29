Body discovered in Exeter confirmed to be missing Lorraine Cox

Police have confirmed that a body discovered in Exeter earlier this month (Sep) is that of Lorraine Cox who went missing at the end of August.

Christopher Mayer, 22, from Exeter has been charged with murder and is due to appear at Exeter Crown Court on Thursday 8 October.

Five other men aged from 43 to 71 were also arrested and released on bail.

Police say formal identification has now taken place and the inquest into the death was opened and adjourned today by HM Coroner while the criminal process into this matter continues.