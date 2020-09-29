Tighter restrictions for Exeter University students after rise in cases

Students at Exeter University have been told not to meet indoors with anyone not in their household for the next fortnight after a rise in student cases of Covid-19.

More than half of the cases confirmed in the previous week across Exeter are traceable to the University.

The main source of cases is students arriving having already been infected elsewhere in the country, and then passing it onto the housemates.

No evidence has yet been shown of wider community transmission into the city.

However, following discussions with Public Health England, Devon County Council and Exeter City Council, Exeter University has brought in the new restrictions in order to avoid a further impact for the whole city.

The University of Exeter said the move does not mean students "cannot go out". Credit: PA Images

For 14 days, beginning from today Monday 28 September, students who live in Exeter are being asked not to meet indoors with anyone who is not part of their household.

Exceptions to these new restrictions will be made for study, work, organised sport, or in an emergency situation where people are in danger.

In a statement, the University of Exeter said: "We are seeing a continued rise in student Covid-19 cases and, although at this stage there is no evidence of wider community transmission, we are taking further action today in Exeter to control the spread of infection.

"We have agreed with Public Health England, Devon County Council and Exeter City Council that now is the time to ask students living in Exeter to take significant additional measures.

"This is necessary to avoid further local restrictions, of the type already seen in a number of other universities.

"So, for the next 14 days, beginning today, Monday 28 September, we are asking students who live in Exeter not to meet indoors with anyone who is not part of their household.

"The only exceptions to this are for study, work, organised sport, or in an emergency situation where people are in danger.

"We will keep this measure under regular review. This does not mean that students cannot go out, but they should not socialise in other people's residences, and outside their current household they must observe the Rule of Six and all other social distancing measures at all times."

The university added: "Students are required to abide by our 'Safe Community Charter' and the vast majority of students have behaved impeccably but where students break the rules we will take action, including sanctions such as suspension and expulsion.

"We are also providing a wide range of support for students isolating from online groceries and activities to targeted wellbeing support."