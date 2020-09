A man has been charged with the murder of Andre Gayle in Bristol.

Jerome Lewis from London is due before magistrates on Tuesday 29 September.

Andre, 29, died in hospital two days after suffering stab wounds during an incident in Easton in the early hours of Monday 31 August.

Mr Gayle suffered stab wounds near Easton Community Centre on 31 August.

A further 13 people between the ages of 16 and 40 have been arrested in connection with his death.