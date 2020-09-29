Police say they are growing increasingly concerned for the welfare of a woman who has gone missing from the Plympton area of Plymouth.

Elizabeth Richards, 43, was last seen around 9:30am Tuesday 29 September.

She is described as a white, around 5ft 5in tall, of medium build, with long, brown hair.

She wears spectacles and is believed to be wearing a black hooded top, a black and white shirt, and black jogging bottoms.

Police want anyone who has seen her to call 999.