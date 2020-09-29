Watch Claire Manning's report on Pride of Britain finalist Chrissie Jackson

Each year, ITV News regions across the UK search for a local Fundraiser of the Year as part of the national Daily Mirror Pride of Britain Awards.

The winners for 2020 from each ITV region will be celebrated in a star-studded primetime special on ITV in the autumn.

Here in the West Country, four finalists have now been selected from the many nominations we received for the South West of the region.

Chrissie Jackson

Chrissie Jackson from Newquay has terminal cancer but likes to look on the bright side - even dressing as Catwoman for immunotherapy. Credit: Chrissie Jackson

Since setting up Chrissie's Sunshine Appeal in 2019, Chrissie Jackson from Newquay has raised more than £40,000 for local charities. She has inspired people to get involved, not just in Cornwall but across the world, with sailing events, fun runs, balls and cinema nights - and the list goes on.

I think it is tremendous. Doing the Chrissie's Sunshine Appeal and being able to put something back to the charities and also, hey, today! I'm still alive! It's wonderful. Chrissie Jackson

Chrissie was diagnosed with terminal cancer in January 2019 and has been determined to make the most of each day ever since. She wants to raise as much money as possible for charities and good causes in Cornwall - and spread a little sunshine at the same time.

She says, "You know you can turn your face to the sun. We've all got a choice haven't we? This cancer diagnosis is so horrible but we've got a choice of fight or flight, sink or swim, and it is like, actually I am still here - let's make the most of it."