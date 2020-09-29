Watch Ellie Barker's report on Pride of Britain finalist Major Chris Brannigan

Each year, ITV News regions across the UK search for a local Fundraiser of the Year as part of the national Daily Mirror Pride of Britain Awards.

The winners for 2020 from each ITV region will be celebrated in a star-studded primetime special on ITV in the autumn.

Here in the West Country, four finalists have now been selected from the many nominations we received for the West of the region.

Major Chris Brannigan

Major Chris Brannigan pictured with his daughter Hasti and some very sore feet. Credit: Family

How far will a father go to try to save his daughter? In Major Chris Brannigan's case 700 miles from Land’s End to Edinburgh all without wearing shoes - to raise money to help his daughter Hasti.

Eight-year-old Hasti has a rare genetic condition called Cornelia de Lange Syndrome - CDLS. She has learning difficulties and has to have different therapies and take medication and it can get worse. The family found out that there is a gene therapy that might help but it is very expensive.

It will be really difficult and it will cost huge sums of money. But we knew if it was a question of doing something, or nothing we had to do something to help Hasti and other kids who have this condition. Major Chris Brannigan

He set out to raise £50,000 but in total Chris says he raised more than half a million pounds - and the work on Hasti's treatment has already begun.

Hasti says, "I am really proud. My daddy did a great job, raising money for me and my new medicine."

The 'Barefoot Soldier' as he is known, also took time out during his epic march to deliver a petition to 10 Downing Street asking for more support for children with rare diseases.