Devon and Cornwall Police and Dorset Police have teamed up to launch a new pilot scheme offering surfing as a treatment to combat PTSD, stress and other mental health issues for emergency service workers.

The Surfwell sessions are taking place on several beaches across the West Country, including Fistral Beach in Newquay.

The sessions are designed to be fun but also to give those taking part a chance to talk.

Sgt Dave Thrubon celebrates a successful surf

Coming with guys that know the role opens up discussion, years ago would've been a taboo, have fun aspect, then come out and be real with each other Sgt Dave Thubron, Devon & Cornwall Police

Devon and Cornwall Police and Dorset Police are rolling out this scheme on beaches in the three counties.

But it's not just for the police, Other emergency service workers including South Western Ambulance Service staff can also now take part.

For Sarah Herbert who's a radio supervisor within Devon and Cornwall police taking this time out, is helping her to heal.

Sarah Herbert says the sessions help with her PTSD

I've had lots of treatment for my PTSD but this is most impactive, gets me fit, got rid of my fear and I've met some great people, I've really benefitted Sarah Herbert, Devon & Cornwall Police

Whether it's the waves that wash worries away, or talking things through afterwards, it's clear that for some, these surfing sessions are a step in the right direction