Boardmasters festival organiser says next year's festival 'will go ahead if it is safe to do so'.

It comes as it is announced that tickets for 2021 Boardmasters festival will go on sale on Thursday 1 October.

The surf and music festival will return on 11-15 August 2021, with the festival organiser saying he 'remains positive' that it will go ahead.

Bad weather forced it to cancel the 5 day festival in 2019 and the coronavirus pandemic meant this years festival also didn't go ahead.

Boardmasters Festival Organiser and Co-Founder, Andrew Topham said, “We are excited to be looking ahead to next year, making plans for Boardmasters and welcoming you all back in 2021.

"While we are living in uncertain times, the entire Boardmasters team remains positive that we’ll be able to gather to enjoy the very best live music and surfing, at our home on the Cornish coast next August.

"We are keeping a very close eye on the current situation, as well as the UK Government guidelines, which we will follow as the festival approaches.

"Boardmasters 2021 will go ahead, so long as it is entirely safe for us to do so.”

Tickets will go on sale at 8am.