Police have found nearly 150 cannabis plants at a property in the Cotswolds after being tipped off about a 'strong smell'.

People started noticing a strange odour coming from an address in the village of Upper Rissington, on Sunday 27 September and reported it to police.

It is thought that around 140 plants, worth about £123,000, were discovered when police visited later that day.

A 23-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of supply of a class B drug and remains in police custody.

A Gloucestershire Constabulary spokesman said, "A member of the public contacted police about a strong smell of cannabis. The local policing team investigated and discovered the plants."