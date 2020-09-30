Emergency calls made using a landline telephone to Cornwall Fire and Rescue Service are currently unavailable in 26 areas across the county.

It means, on the afternoon of Wednesday 30 September, unless you have a mobile phone or mobile phone signal, you will be unable to call 999 to Cornwall Fire and Rescue.

On social media, the emergency service said BT is trying to resolve the issue and it should be fixed later in the afternoon.

Areas affected include: