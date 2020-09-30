Emergency 999 calls made using a landline to Cornwall Fire and Rescue Service unavailable in parts of Cornwall
Emergency calls made using a landline telephone to Cornwall Fire and Rescue Service are currently unavailable in 26 areas across the county.
It means, on the afternoon of Wednesday 30 September, unless you have a mobile phone or mobile phone signal, you will be unable to call 999 to Cornwall Fire and Rescue.
On social media, the emergency service said BT is trying to resolve the issue and it should be fixed later in the afternoon.
Areas affected include:
Lostwithiel
Threewaters
Porthreath
Crantock
Cockwells
Perranporth
Germoe
Redruth
St Columb
Padstow
St Day
Tintagel
Porthtowan
Mevagissey
Roche
Otterham Station
Cardinham
Stenalees
St Maybyn
Port Isaac
Hayle
Mawgan
Tregony
St Mawgan
St Merryn